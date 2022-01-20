Advertisement

Community HealthWorx distributing COVID test kits on Jan. 25 and 27

You can pick up a test kit while supplies last.
You can pick up a test kit while supplies last.
By Community HealthWorx
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In collaboration with the Rapides Parish Health Unit, Community HealthWorx will be distributing COVID home test kits.

You can get your test kit on January 25 (Tuesday) and January 27 (Thursday), from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. while supplies last.

Community HealthWorx is located at 1543 McGinnis Street in Alexandria. For safe curbside pickup, call Community HealthWorx at 318-767-9979 upon arrival.

Kits will NOT be distributed inside the clinic and will NOT be reserved. They are available on a first-come, first-serve basis only.

One test kit will be given out per adult in a vehicle or a pedestrian.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO: One dead after shooting in Bunkie
Demond Purvis
RPSO searches for runaway suspect that fled their custody
Wintry Prep for Friday kalb
First Alert Storm Team tracking a wintry mix Friday
The old Cowboy Town location in Boyce, La.
Cowboy Town to become a Lowe’s distribution center
LIVE: Tracking Severe Weather

Latest News

One of the escapees is from the Alexandria area.
Two teens escape from Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
BRR
BRRR
1/20/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
1/20/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast