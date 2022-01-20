Community HealthWorx distributing COVID test kits on Jan. 25 and 27

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In collaboration with the Rapides Parish Health Unit, Community HealthWorx will be distributing COVID home test kits.

You can get your test kit on January 25 (Tuesday) and January 27 (Thursday), from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. while supplies last.

Community HealthWorx is located at 1543 McGinnis Street in Alexandria. For safe curbside pickup, call Community HealthWorx at 318-767-9979 upon arrival.

Kits will NOT be distributed inside the clinic and will NOT be reserved. They are available on a first-come, first-serve basis only.

One test kit will be given out per adult in a vehicle or a pedestrian.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.