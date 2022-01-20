Advertisement

Free COVID-19 test distribution in Rapides Parish on Jan. 22

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson has announced that he has secured several free COVID-19 test kits and will be sharing them with the Cenla community.

Johnson said he will share the kits with the fire districts for distribution on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. Each distribution site will have 100 tests limited to two tests per car until they have all been given out.

These tests will be available in limited quantity at the following locations:

  • Alpine Fire Dept - 6129 Shreveport Hwy, Pineville, La.
  • Town of Ball City Hall - 100 Municipal Dr, Ball, La.
  • Deville Fire Dept - 1244 LA-115, Deville, La.
  • Holiday Village Fire Dept - 5400 Hwy 28E, Pineville, La.
  • Ruby Kolin Fire Dept - 163 Palmer Chapel Rd, Pineville, La.
  • Echo Poland Fire Dept - 9883 Hwy 1, (Poland) Alexandria, La.

Johnson said he is requesting more for additional days of distribution.

I know that many of you have been searching for the Covid self-tests. I have secured 600 free test kits and have shared...

Posted by State Representative Mike Johnson on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

