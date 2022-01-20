LSU DE Ali Gaye returning final season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are getting a big boost to their defensive line as Ali Gaye is returning for one more season in Baton Rouge. Gaye announced his return in a video posted on Instagram.

Gaye, suffered a season ending injury in 2021 after having a breakout season in 2020. In 2020 Gaye, a JUCO transfer from Garden City Community College started all 10 games in his first season and finished with 32 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and six pass break ups. The former JUCO standout had an interception, a fumble recovery and forced fumble and was selected a Second Team-All SEC Performer.

In 2021 before his injury, the 6-foot-6 end had 19 tackles, 13 solo, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, and a pass break up in four games played.

