Oak Hill breaks school record for wins in a single season

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ELMER, La. (KALB) - The Oak Hill Lady Rams have had a season to remember as they set a new school record for wins in a single season.

The Lady Rams picked up their record-setting 27th win Tuesday night against University Academy, 84-37. Oak Hill is now 27-5 on the season.

Two years ago, the team only won 11 games, but head coach Kaci West said her team has matured and is now playing with the underdog mentality of ‘why not us.’

“We’ve always been almost there, and I realized with this group how special they were, and I knew that was over,” said Coach West.

The Lady Rams currently rank seventh in the Class B power rakings and will more than likely shatter the school record for wins in a season as they have eight games remaining on their schedule in the regular season.

