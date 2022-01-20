Two teens escape from Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ), two teens escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville.

The two escapees are both 16-years old, one from the Alexandria area and the other from the Pointe Coupee area.

OJJ has secured the facility and is working with local and state law enforcement to apprehend the youth.

The two escapees were entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database. A Command Center has been established at ACYSM. The Center will gather, track, and distribute information on the youth to assist in their apprehension.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two teens should contact local law enforcement or the Command Center at 225-226-0359 or 225-224-9207.

No further information has been provided to the public due to the escapees being juveniles.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.