Abney, Rainey combine for 52 in win over #19 Xavier

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The #14 LSUA Generals notched a big conference win over #19 Xavier at The Fort Thursday night 88-82.

The Generals (13-1) were able to overcome a slow start by getting some big shots in clutch moments by Jakemin Abney and A.J. Rainey.

Abney had 16 of his 21 points in the first half hitting four threes to give the Generals the lead. Casey Smith connected with a three-pointer at the buzzer sending LSUA into the half leading 42-37.

Xavier overcame that small deficit at the start of the second half coming out of the locker room on a 9-0 run.

The game then went back-and-forth until Rainey took over the contest. The Red River Athletic Conference’s leading scorer in points per game had 20 second-half points alone, but none were bigger than the clutch free throws he hit down the stretch to lift the Generals to a win.

LSUA remains the only team in the RRAC that is eligible for postseason play that is still undefeated in the conference. Thursday’s game against Xavier kicked off a five-game homestand for the Generals.

They will next hit the court on Saturday, January 22 at The Fort in the Red River Rivalry against Louisiana Christian.

