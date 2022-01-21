Alexsia Branch’s determination on and off the floor earns her ACA Athlete of the Week

GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - Alexsia Branch is only in the 9th grade, but she’s scored over 1,000 points while adding 297 rebounds and 143 blocks on the season.

Branch has proven to be dominant on both sides of the floor, but she said what motivates her is being able to prove people wrong.

“I was always doubted and so I felt like, well, if I can prove to everyone that I can do whatever I set my mind to, then I can do anything, and right now I feel unstoppable,” said Branch.

One person who always believed in Branch is her Head Coach Kristi Sweat. She said she’s been a dynamic player from a young age.

“She is a huge dynamic to our team. She changes everything. Most people try to go one on one but they can’t. So, they will double team her or even triple-team her sometimes, but it doesn’t even work,” said Sweat.

Branch’s relationship off the court with her grandmother is something she cherished and something she used as motivation while playing.

“My grandmother was like my backbone. I couldn’t live without her. Now that she is gone, I’m going to still make her proud,” she said.

When she found out the news that her grandmother passed, it was a rush of emotions that she felt all at once.

“I was in the lunchroom and my brother was like I don’t want to hurt your heart or anything, but grandma did pass away, and I did break down. I wanted to get 1,000 points before she passed,” she said.

Even though her grandmother is gone, Branch is still honoring her by pushing herself on the court to be the best player she can be.

“She always pushes me to be better. She made me feel as if I can do anything. So, I made promises to her that I will get the Athlete of the Week honor, and I will make 1,000 points in my career. She wanted me to be great, and that’s what I strive to be every day,” Branch said.

It’s more than the game. It’s the drive and the determination that made Alexsia Branch the ACA Athlete of the Week.

