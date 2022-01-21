Advertisement

Bunkie police confirms 2 victims in Knoll Street homicide

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department has confirmed that two people were killed in the Knoll Street homicide incident that occurred on January 19, 2022.

Bunkie PD said they received word of a shooting around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two men who had been shot. Both were later pronounced dead. They were identified as Devondrey Rashad Carter and Delton Hamilton Jr., both of Bunkie.

If you know anything that can help Bunkie police solve this case, contact them at (318) 346-2664.

