Bunkie police confirms 2 victims in Knoll Street homicide

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department has confirmed that two people were killed in the Knoll Street homicide incident that occurred on January 19, 2022.

Bunkie PD said they received word of a shooting around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two men who had been shot. Both were later pronounced dead. They were identified as Devondrey Rashad Carter and Delton Hamilton Jr., both of Bunkie.

If you know anything that can help Bunkie police solve this case, contact them at (318) 346-2664.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.