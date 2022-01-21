Advertisement

Christmas Cheer Food Drive results for Vernon, Avoyelles

Rosepine Elementary School receiving its check for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
Rosepine Elementary School receiving its check for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.(Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying thank you to some of the top-performing schools in Vernon and Avoyelles Parish for this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive!

On January 21, 2022, the top schools in Vernon Parish received a check from the Tribe. The top three schools in Vernon, Rosepine Elementary School, Vernon Middle School and Rosepine High School, all received $500 checks. The schools collected almost 15,000 pounds of food combined.

(Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)
(Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)

On January 18, 2022, the two top schools in Avoyelles Parish received their checks. Those schools are Bunkie High School and Lafargue Elementary. Both schools received $750 each since there are no middle schools in Avoyelles. Both schools collected more than 20,000 pounds of food.

(Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)
(Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)

In total, more than 71,000 pounds of food were collected and redistributed in the drive for Vernon and Avoyelles Parish.

