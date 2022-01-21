I-110 now open in both directions after closure due to winter weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that I-110 in Baton Rouge is now open in both directions after a closure due to winter weather Friday, Jan. 21.
Officials made the announcement around 7:30 a.m.
The closure went into effect at midnight.
