‘If you see something, we need you to say something,’ no suspects in Day Street homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is still working on identifying suspects in a homicide that took place on Jan. 16.

The homicide took place on the corner of Ball Powell and Day streets in Alexandria. According to police, two male suspects wearing ski masks robbed and shot two victims in the incident. One of the victims, 25-year-old Darnell Barret, Jr, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was a female who managed to drive herself to a nearby gas station to call the police. She was taken to a local hospital with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. She remains in the hospital unable to speak due to her injuries.

APD told KALB that although there are no suspects in the case, investigators believe the shooting was not a random act of violence because neither victim lived in the area the shooting took place.

“No we don’t feel like it was random, we don’t feel like it was random at all,” said Lt. Lane Windham of the Alexandria Police Department. “We feel like at this time in the investigation there was a purpose behind that, exactly what the purpose was at this time we don’t know. We don’t know why those two people that got shot happened to be there at that time so if we can find that out we can probably find out why they got shot.”

There have been three homicides in the City of Alexandria as of Jan. 19. In January of 2021, there were four total homicides. Alexandria Mayor Hall mentioned the homicides that have taken place already in 2022 during a State of the Community update.

“APD is doing everything it can possibly do to stop violent crimes in Alexandria,” said Mayor Hall. “Our detectives solved 86% of the cases last year, and are still working to solve the others. APD has made arrests in two of the three homicides already this year. As Chief Howard has said, if you commit a crime in Alexandria, you’re going to get caught.”

Mayor Hall also stated that Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard has reported that there has been an improvement in the assistance from the Alexandria community.

“We need the community’s help,” said Mayor Hall. “If you see something, we need you to say something. having a safe community requires everyone to work together, from the citizens in the neighborhoods, to the police officers on the streets. Our officer can’t be everywhere at all times, we need your eyes and your ears as well. When you have information about a crime we need you to work with our officers so that we can follow up and arrest those individuals.”

Anyone with information about the homicide of Darnell Barret, Jr, is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.