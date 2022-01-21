Jury selected in trial of Kayla Giles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A jury has been selected in the trial of Kayla Giles. The jury was selected on the third day of questioning after 400 notifications went out from the court to potential jurors.

Opening arguments are set to start on Monday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.

Kayla Giles is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the Sept. 2018 shooting death of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr., in an Alexandria Walmart parking lot. She maintains it was self-defense.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office indicated that it intended to file evidence as part of what’s known as Article 404B, which is essentially evidence of other bad acts. The evidence was filed under seal, so details on what it pertains to are currently unknown. A hearing on Article 404B will be held ahead of opening arguments Monday.

Giles is represented by George Higgins and Rocky Willson. Assistant Attorneys General Brooke Harris and Joseph Lebeau are prosecuting the case. Judge Greg Beard is presiding.

