‘A new day’ in Rapides Regional Cancer Center care in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Jan. 20, Rapides Regional Medical Center Cancer Center announced a partnership with American Oncology Network, LLC to expand cancer services in the area.

The $10 million investment will add new advanced technologies to the already-established cancer center. One addition is the Hematology Oncology Clinic, welcoming four new medical oncologists to the staff with 80 years of combined experience.

The new clinic is the third location in the state, joining two other clinics in South Louisiana, Zachary and Baton Rouge.

The clinic will begin seeing patients this month.

“We want to keep care local and they need that support system, the patients do and their families when you’re dealing with cancer care,” said Jason Cobb, CEO of Rapides Regional Medical Center. “And we do have a lot of cancer patients that have care in communities outside of here. This allows them to stay here, get their treatment, get the care that they deserve and they can stay local with the needed support with their families and loved ones.”

They will also be adding a Truebeam Linear Accelerator for radiation oncology, infusion therapy and an in-house specialty pharmacy.

Later this spring, the center will open the Rapides Breast and Diagnostic Center, installing the first-ever 64-slice PET CT scanner located in the state, which ultimately helps target and treat cancers faster.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.