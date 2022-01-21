Peason still dealing with damage brought by tornadoes

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Peason community in Sabine Parish is still dealing with damage brought by at least two tornadoes that touched down on Jan. 9.

The tornadoes damaged and destroyed multiple multiple homes in the community. Some homeowners have covered the roofs of their homes with tarps to keep water out as they renovate.

Those affected have been donated things like food, water and clothing. No state or federal relief funds have been made available to residents in the area.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said the outpouring of help has aided in the rebuilding process.

“These people come together, it’s unbelievable how they come together out here in this community, they always have,” said Sheriff Mitchell. “Thank God there were no fatalities.”

People continue to volunteer their time to help other community members clear debris and rebuild. Rickey Robertson, a lifetime resident of the Peason community, shared that neighbors often come by to check on one another and lend a hand when needed.

“It blew part of the roof off our house, and it was raining in and ruining everything,” said Robertson. “There were people that came here and I will never know who they were. They came and came to help, and it was like that at every house.”

Although the Peason community still has a long road to recovery, the sense of community remains strong.

“I can tell you how I describe it: the true America,” said Robertson. “People working together and helping one another in need, and we’re going to make it. We just can’t get over it in a few days or a few weeks, but we’ll make it.

