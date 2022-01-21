Pineville men arrested in burglary, criminal damage investigation

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to RPSO, two Pineville men have been arrested in regards to a recent burglary investigation.

A residence on Hwy 28 East and three different local businesses were affected. Video surveillance was released and tips came in through the RPSO Facebook page.

Detectives were able to identify Michael Ray Prince, 64, and Jeffrey Wilson Prince, 60, as suspects. They were taken into custody and arrested for simple burglary and criminal damage over $50,000 (felony).

Michael Ray Prince and Jeffrey Wilson Prince were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Michael Ray Prince is being held on $20,000 bond and Jeffrey Wilson Prince, who was also booked on three counts of contempt of court, is being held on a $20,450 bond.

Detectives were able to recover all of the stolen items at a location at Hollowdale Drive in Pineville.

This is still an active investigation and if anyone has any more information about these crimes, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations – Tioga, at 318-641-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

