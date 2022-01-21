Advertisement

Two men arrested for livestock theft in St Landry Parish

Two men were recently arrested for livestock theft.
By LDAF
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - Two men were arrested on January 19 by Livestock Brand Inspectors regarding two separate investigations involving theft of livestock in St. Landry Parish.

Ray A. Dunbar, 49, of Opelousas, was arrested in St. Landry Parish on a warrant for theft of livestock in St. Landry Parish following an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Dunbar received two head of livestock and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The alleged theft occurred on or about Oct. 12, 2021.

Additionally, Carlos J. Allen, 46, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in St. Martin Parish on a warrant from St. Landry Parish following an investigation by the LDAF Livestock Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Allen received seven head of livestock and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The alleged theft occurred on or about Sept. 28, 2021.

“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by St. Landry and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Departments. At this time, a bond amount has not been set, and the livestock have not been recovered.

