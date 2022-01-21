Woodworth man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Woodworth man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.

According to RPSO, the Special Victim’s Unit received a tip on January 17 about a prior suspect in a recent SVU investigation.

Jacob Martin Michot, 19, was arrested on January 20 for one count of third degree rape, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, five counts of misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Michot was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond was set at $403,000.

SVU detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Cali Philpot, RPSO SVU at (318) 473-6727.

