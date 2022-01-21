Advertisement

Woodworth man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile

Jacob Martin Michot
Jacob Martin Michot(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Woodworth man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.

According to RPSO, the Special Victim’s Unit received a tip on January 17 about a prior suspect in a recent SVU investigation.

Jacob Martin Michot, 19, was arrested on January 20 for one count of third degree rape, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, five counts of misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Michot was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond was set at $403,000.

SVU detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Cali Philpot, RPSO SVU at (318) 473-6727.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralauna Fells
Boyce police seeks suspect in relation to HWY 1 shooting incident
APSO: One dead after shooting in Bunkie
Kayla Giles
Jury selected in trial of Kayla Giles
Bunkie police confirms 2 victims in Knoll Street homicide
Wintry Prep for Friday kalb
First Alert Storm Team tracking a wintry mix Friday

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Nickolas Merritt Jones, 26, was last seen by family on Father's Day 2021 in Alexandria.
La. family seeks man last seen boarding bus to New Orleans on Father’s Day