Alexandria police seeking missing person Troy Couture

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help locating a missing person: Troy Couture, 55.

Couture is 5′6″ and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen on Jan. 14 driving a grey Hyundai Santa Fe with Louisiana license plate number FR8569. He is known to be in the Alexandria, Pineville and Deville areas often.

If you have any information regarding Couture, contact Detective Thomas Rodney at 318-441-6428 or APD at 318-449-5099.

