Advertisement

Alexandria police seeking missing person Troy Couture

Troy Couture
Troy Couture(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help locating a missing person: Troy Couture, 55.

Couture is 5′6″ and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen on Jan. 14 driving a grey Hyundai Santa Fe with Louisiana license plate number FR8569. He is known to be in the Alexandria, Pineville and Deville areas often.

If you have any information regarding Couture, contact Detective Thomas Rodney at 318-441-6428 or APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralauna Fells
Boyce police seeks suspect in relation to HWY 1 shooting incident
APSO: One dead after shooting in Bunkie
Kayla Giles
Jury selected in trial of Kayla Giles
Knoll Street in Bunkie, La.
Bunkie police confirms 2 victims in Knoll Street homicide

Latest News

A fire continues to burn at the Cottonport Monofill waste tire processing facility.
Fire at Cottonport waste tire facility continues to burn
Bunkie police confirms 2 victims in Knoll Street homicide
Rosepine Elementary School receiving its check for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
Christmas Cheer Food Drive results for Vernon, Avoyelles
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast