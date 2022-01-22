Advertisement

ASH cruises past Pineville to earn their 4th straight win

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans got their 12th win on January 21, 2022, beating the Pineville Rebels 73-51.

The Trojans held a huge lead at halftime and never looked back.

Former ACA Athlete of the Week Noah Jonker led the way for ASH with 22 points and grabbing four rebounds.

Jaylin Johnson had a monster slam in the third finished with 13 points and seven assists. TJ Johnson finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Trojans are currently on a four-game win streak, hoping to add to that on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, when they host Franklin Parish.

