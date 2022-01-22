Advertisement

Oak Hill Rams defense powers them past Glenmora 75-42.

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - The Oak Hill Rams defense was a major part of their 75-42 win against the Glenmora Wildcats.

The Rams were a force in the paint largely because of Alexis Dyer doing both sides of the floor. Dyer finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks, six assists and four steals.

Kylee Johnson added 17 points to that, while Emma Tucker, who shot the ball well from the floor, finished with 11 points.

The Rams advanced to 28-5 on the year and will host Monterey on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

