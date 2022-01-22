Previewing LSUA & LCU’s big showdown at the Fort

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The showdown is finally here as the LSUA Generals and the LCU Wildcats will play in their first NAIA conference game.

Both teams have been finding their way in the NAIA. The Wildcats are currently 2-2 in the division, while the Generals are 3-0. The players have played a couple of pick-up games, but they are happy that this one will mean something.

“We are excited, this would be the first time we can say we are going against these guys and that it will count. We play pick up with those guys all the time, but for this game to actually mean something it’s big deal,“ said Kae’ron Baker.

These two schools are known in the area, but the players are hoping this matchup will receive the proper attention it needs.

“A lot honestly, it’s going to put us on the map, even more, make people realize. We will have a form of identity. It’s going to carry out from all over, further than Alexandria. Plus, it’s going to put us in the position to be successful and let people know who we are”, said Jakemin Abney.

This matchup is more than the game to the coaches, sharing that it’s exciting not only for both teams but the community.

“I think it would be good for the public, I think it would be good for the city, for us, I say with all humility, it’s just another game, it’s a game I scheduled trying to accomplish some goals such as that of getting the recognition of these schools. I think it’s good for Cenla. I think it’s good for the LC graduates along with the LSUA graduates, but for us, it’s just another game,“ said LCU Coach Reni Mason.

“It’s neat to have somebody as your next-door neighbor that’s now in your conference. This is good for the community, for us in the locker room. It’s another game, and we respect Coach Mason and Coach Casey and those guys and what they have done over there in a short amount of time. But, they’re on our schedule, so we look forward to playing them and, hopefully, we have more fans in the purple and gold than in the orange and white,“ said LSUA Head Coach Larry Cordaro.

The new conference rivals will be at the Fort this Saturday. Tip-off for the men will be at 4 p.m.

