Catahoula Parish man builds backyard amusement park

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KALB) - Vince Mallette is a retired petroleum engineer that has spent time during his retirement building an amusement park in his backyard for his grandchildren to play with.

“I love playing with kids, I just love kids,” said Mallette. “My wife and I teach the kids at the church and for some reason kids love me, and I love them.”

Mallette is modest about his craftsmanship, but his engineering background has helped him build a roller coaster, a 200-foot zipline, a roller slide, and a treehouse complete with a swinging bridge. He has even invented techniques to build his creations.

“Really I’m not that good with my hands,” said Mallette. “I’m a reservoir engineer which is all kind of thinking, so I hadn’t really done much with my hands but I just started doing it and somehow muddled through.”

Almost two years ago, Mallette uploaded a video of his roller coaster on his Bayou Dad Youtube channel. That video now has over 45 million views, and his channel has amassed nearly 63,000 subscribers.

Mallette said he is not sure what the next attraction to his backyard amusement park will be, but one of his grandchildren told KALB that they’re hoping for a waterpark.

