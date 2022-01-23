LSUA Lady Generals take round one of the matchup against the LCU Wildcats, winning 81-76

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Round one of the rivalry across the Red River went to the LSUA women’s basketball team after they beat Louisiana Christian University 81-76 Saturday afternoon.

The Generals jumped off to a hot start, in the first quarter they had a 19-7 lead. LSUA’s defense held the Wildcats to shooting five percent - going one for 17 from the floor.

In the second half, The Wildcats cut the lead down to four and Kieyoomia Benally was a major part of that -scoring 36 points for the game, hitting six of her 13 threes.

The Generals would survive the fourth quarter surge from the Wildcats behind Kelsey Thaxton’s 35 points and seven rebounds. She played all forty minutes and said the energy she had came from the fans.

“I just fed off the energy off the crowd, that got me going and my teammates just trust me with the ball,“ said Thaxton.

LSUA’s next game is against Xavier University on Feb. 3, while LCU resumes play on Jan. 24 - also against Xavier.

