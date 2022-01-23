Advertisement

LSUA Lady Generals take round one of the matchup against the LCU Wildcats, winning 81-76

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Round one of the rivalry across the Red River went to the LSUA women’s basketball team after they beat Louisiana Christian University 81-76 Saturday afternoon.

The Generals jumped off to a hot start, in the first quarter they had a 19-7 lead. LSUA’s defense held the Wildcats to shooting five percent - going one for 17 from the floor.

In the second half, The Wildcats cut the lead down to four and Kieyoomia Benally was a major part of that -scoring 36 points for the game, hitting six of her 13 threes.

The Generals would survive the fourth quarter surge from the Wildcats behind Kelsey Thaxton’s 35 points and seven rebounds. She played all forty minutes and said the energy she had came from the fans.

“I just fed off the energy off the crowd, that got me going and my teammates just trust me with the ball,“ said Thaxton.

LSUA’s next game is against Xavier University on Feb. 3, while LCU resumes play on Jan. 24 - also against Xavier.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralauna Fells
Boyce police seeks suspect in relation to HWY 1 shooting incident
Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile
Michael Ray Prince and Jeffrey Wilson Prince
Pineville men arrested in burglary, criminal damage investigation
Troy Couture
Alexandria police seeking missing person Troy Couture
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

The Generals beats the Wildcats in the first matchup for the rivals across the Red River.
LSUA men’s basketball team survives battle with LCU, taking the game 85-80
Previewing LSUA & LCU’s big showdown at the Fort
Rams dominate Defense helped them to their 28th win on the season.
Oak Hill Rams defense powers them past Glenmora 75-42.
The Trojans roll past the Rebels, 73-51.
ASH cruises past Pineville to earn their 4th straight win