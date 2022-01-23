Advertisement

LSUA men’s basketball team survives battle with LCU, taking the game 85-80

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA and LCU played their first ever conference game Saturday afternoon. The matchup was a battle until the end, but the Generals ended up on top, 85-80.

LSUA shot the ball well from the floor, hitting 54 percent of their shots. A.J. Rainey finished the game as the General’s lead scorer with 23 points. The Generals also got more rebounds than the Wildcats, with 40 in the end compared to LCU’s 31. LSUA’s bench was a huge help to the victory, scoring 22 points.

While the Generals took the game, LCU didn’t go down without a fight. Kae’ron Baker led the Wildcats, scoring 31 points while Malik Cooper scored 21 points. The Wildcats didn’t shoot well from beyond the arc going two for 12.

Although the Wildcats had 17 second point chances, they were outscored in the paint 38 to 28.

In the end, it wasn’t enough to outlast the Generals - who led the game for most of the second half and knocked free throws down the stretch of the game.

The Wildcats and The Generals will meet again, this time at LCU on Feb. 5.

