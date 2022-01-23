Advertisement

Search on for inmate missing from minimum security prison in Pollock

Martin Carlos Carrasco
Martin Carlos Carrasco(U.S. Department of Justice)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The U.S. Department of Justice is searching for an inmate who is missing from the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Pollock.

According to a release, Martin Carlos Carrasco was discovered missing from the satellite camp next to the Pollock prison Saturday at around 5 p.m. The satellite camp at USP Pollock is a minimum security facility and currently houses 136 male offenders.

Carrasco was imprisoned on a 120-month sentence for conspiracy to possess five kilograms or more of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Carrasco is described as a 37-year-old white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified. An internal investigation has also been launched. Anyone with information about Carrasco’s whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at 318-473-7411.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralauna Fells
Boyce police seeks suspect in relation to HWY 1 shooting incident
Jacob Martin Michot
Woodworth man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile
Michael Ray Prince and Jeffrey Wilson Prince
Pineville men arrested in burglary, criminal damage investigation
Troy Couture
Alexandria police seeking missing person Troy Couture
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Troy Couture
Alexandria police seeking missing person Troy Couture
A fire continues to burn at the Cottonport Monofill waste tire processing facility.
Fire at Cottonport waste tire facility continues to burn
Bunkie police confirms 2 victims in Knoll Street homicide