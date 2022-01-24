Advertisement

Baker named RRAC Player of the Week for third time in four weeks

Kae'ron Baker driving into the paint in game against Mobile.
Kae'ron Baker driving into the paint in game against Mobile.(Alena Noakes)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It may sound like a broken record at this point, but Louisiana Christian’s Kae’ron Baker has earned another Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week award.

This is the third time Baker has received this honor in the last four weeks.

Coming into this week, Baker led the entire conference in total points. He added to that by putting up a 29 point performance against LSU-Shreveport and then followed that up with one of his best games of the season against LSUA on Saturday. Against the Generals, Baker scored 31 points and seven assists while also adding two steals.

For the week, Baker averaged 30 points per game while also grabbing over three rebounds per contest. Baker was able to go 16-17 from the free-throw line.

Baker is now first in the RRAC averaging 23.8 points per game.

Baker and the Wildcats will start a five-game homestand Monday against #19 Xavier.

