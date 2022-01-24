Advertisement

Christmas Cheer Food Drive results for Natchitoches Parish

Provencal Elementary School receives its check for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
Provencal Elementary School receives its check for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying thank you to some of the top-performing schools in Natchitoches Parish for this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive!

On January 24, 2022, the top three schools in Natchitoches Parish received a check from the Tribe.

Provencal Elementary School, Natchitoches Magnet School and Natchitoches Central High School all received $500 checks. The schools collected over 5,000 pounds of food combined.

(Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)
(Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)

Overall, almost 9,000 pounds of food were collected and redistributed in Natchitoches Parish.

