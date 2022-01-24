Christmas Cheer Food Drive results for Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying thank you to some of the top-performing schools in Natchitoches Parish for this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive!

On January 24, 2022, the top three schools in Natchitoches Parish received a check from the Tribe.

Provencal Elementary School, Natchitoches Magnet School and Natchitoches Central High School all received $500 checks. The schools collected over 5,000 pounds of food combined.

(Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)

Overall, almost 9,000 pounds of food were collected and redistributed in Natchitoches Parish.

