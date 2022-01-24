Deville man killed in bicycle accident
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a bicyclist was killed in a crash on January 23 on Hwy 115, south of Hwy 1207.
Shawn C. George, 41, of Deville, was riding a bicycle northbound on Hwy 115, when he was hit by a northbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck.
George sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
