Deville man killed in bicycle accident

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a bicyclist was killed in a crash on January 23 on Hwy 115, south of Hwy 1207.

Shawn C. George, 41, of Deville, was riding a bicycle northbound on Hwy 115, when he was hit by a northbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck.

George sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

