Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on budget proposal for 2022 legislative session

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Gretna, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference to discuss his executive budget proposal for the upcoming legislative session.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, and will be streaming live inside this story.

RELATED STORIES:

Louisiana set new record for highway deaths in 2021

Gov. Edwards announces taskforce to tackle growing litter problem in Sportsman’s Paradise

La. candidate for US Senate smokes marijuana in campaign ad

The 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session will begin on March 14 and end on June 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Carlos Carrasco
Search on for inmate missing from minimum security prison in Pollock
Vince Mallette and his grandchildren demonstrating the backyard roller coaster.
Concordia Parish man builds backyard amusement park
A Deville man was killed in a bike accident on January 23, 2022.
Deville man killed in bicycle accident
Ralauna Fells
Boyce police seeks suspect in relation to HWY 1 shooting incident
Troy Couture
Alexandria police seeking missing person Troy Couture

Latest News

1/24/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
1/24/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
A Deville man was killed in a bike accident on January 23, 2022.
Deville man killed in bicycle accident
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Oak Hill Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-01/24/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Oak Hill High School!
LUNCH KIDS-01/24/2022
1/24/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
1/24/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast