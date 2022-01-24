LSU falls 6 spots in latest AP Top 25 Polls losses in SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC) fell six spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, Jan 24. The Tigers dropped from No. 13 to No. 19 after a pair of losses in Southeastern Conference play.

RELATED: No. 24 Tennessee holds No. 13 LSU to lowest point total of season

The Tigers were held to their lowest point total on Saturday, Jan. 22 as they lost to then No. 24 Tennessee 64-50, LSU shot just 38.4% from the field and 21.1% from deep. LSU had three players in double figures led by Tari Eason who finished with 16 points, Brandon Murray added 15 and Eric Gaines had 10.

RELATED: No. 13 LSU second half comeback falls short against Tide

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Tigers fought their way back against Alabama, but eventually fell short 70-67 against the Tide. Gaines helped fuel the comeback as he went on a 9-0 run for the Tigers. Eason capped a 14-1 run for the Tigers to tie the game 58-58 and he finished the game with a career-high 26.

The Tigers are joined by three other Southeastern Conference teams in the Top 25. No. 1 Auburn, No. 12 Kentucky, and No. 18 Tennessee.

AP Top 25 Poll :

Auburn (18-1) Gonzaga (15-2) Arizona (16-1) Baylor (17-2) Kansas (16-2) Purdue (16-3) UCLA (13-2) Houston (17-2) Duke (15-3) Michigan State (15-3) Wisconsin (15-3) Kentucky (15-4) Texas Tech (15-4) Villanova (14-5) USC (16-2) Ohio State (12-4) Providence (16-2) Tennessee (13-5) LSU (15-4) Connecticut (13-4) Xavier (14-4) Marquette (14-6) Iowa State (14-5) Illinois (13-5) Davidson (16-2)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.