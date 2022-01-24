Advertisement

LSU ranked No. 10 in Baseball America Preseason poll

Cade Doughty (4).
Cade Doughty (4).(LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jay Johnson and his LSU Tigers are ranked No. 10 in Baseball America’s Preseason Poll released on Monday, Jan. 24. The Tigers join five other Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the Top 10.

It is the fourth appearance for the Tigers inside a preseason Top 10 poll, LSU is ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball newspaper, No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 8 by D1 Baseball.

Joining the Tigers inside the Top 10 is No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 6 Florida, No. 8 Arkansas, and No. 9 Ole Miss. There are a total of eight SEC teams in the Top 25, No. 14 Georgia and No. 17 Tennessee rounds out the group.

The Tigers are expected to be an offense heavy team led by SEC RBI leader Gavin Dugas, 2021 College Baseball Freshman of the Year Jacob Berry, Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year in Dylan Crews and Freshman All-American Tre’ Morgan.

LSU’s season begins on Friday, Feb. 18 against Maine for a three-game series. The Tigers will play No. 1 Texas on Saturday, March 5 in Houston, Texas.

2022 Baseball America Preseason Poll:

  1. Texas
  2. Vanderbilt
  3. Mississippi State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Virginia
  6. Florida
  7. Stanford
  8. Arkansas
  9. Mississippi
  10. LSU
  11. Oregon State
  12. Florida State
  13. Arizona
  14. Georgia
  15. East Carolina
  16. North Carolina State
  17. Tennessee
  18. UC Irvine
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Nebraska
  21. Georgia Tech
  22. UCLA
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Old Dominion
  25. Miami

