Opening arguments began Monday for trial of Kayla Giles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Opening arguments began Monday morning (January 24) in the trial of Kayla Giles at 10 a.m. Giles is charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice for the Sept. 2018 shooting of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr.

Ahead of that, there was a hearing in which Judge Greg Beard granted a state motion to use an attempt by Giles in Dec. 2019 to access funds in Coutee, Jr.’s bank account as a “bad act.”

The state believes the move was part of motive to profit off of Coutee, Jr.’s death.

The state, led by Assistant Attorney General Joseph LeBeau, started by describing Thomas Coutee, Jr. as a “loving father, son, teacher and all around great guy,” with a “big heart.” He contrasted that with Giles who he said is “cold, calculating and manipulative.”

LeBeau told the jury the trial would unveil a series of events that led up to the shooting in Sept. 2018 of escalating domestic incidents that Coutee, Jr. documented and an ongoing custody battle over the couple’s 2-year-old.

LeBeau said evidence would also show attempts by Giles to first borrow a gun from a friend, before buying one 12 days before Coutee, Jr. was shot.

LeBeau told the jury, “Kayla Giles might be evil, but she is not stupid.”

Giles’ defense attorney, George Higgins, pushed back during his opening arguments. He told the jury, “there are two sides to this story and two sides to this divorce.”

Higgins contested the evidence that the state would try to show off other “bad acts” - saying that they aren’t relevant.

Higgins told the jury of Giles, “You’re not going to want to bring her home to dinner,” but said it didn’t matter, because this will be a clear case of Stand Your Ground.

Higgins believes that the Alexandria Police Department didn’t properly investigate the case as Stand Your Ground. He also said Giles bought the weapon because “she became concerned about Thomas.”

He said video from the scene would show Coutee, Jr. “walking aggressively toward the (Giles’) vehicle and as he opened the door was shot.”

Stay with News Channel 5 as we continue to bring you further updates from this trial.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.