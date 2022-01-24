Advertisement

Pfizer CEO hopes COVID vaccines become annual doses like flu shots

In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in...
In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file)(Virginia Mayo | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The COVID-19 vaccine could eventually become a yearly shot like the flu vaccine – at least, that is the hope of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

In an interview with an Israeli news outlet published Jan. 22, Bourla said he wants people to receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine instead of getting a booster every several months.

Bourla said it would be easier to convince people to get vaccinated that way.

“Once a year, it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember. From a public health situation, it is an ideal solution,” he told The Times of Israel.

Right now, Pfizer is looking to create a vaccine that protects against omicron and other variants.

Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against omicron, at least among people who received booster shots.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Martin Carlos Carrasco
Search on for inmate missing from minimum security prison in Pollock
Vince Mallette and his grandchildren demonstrating the backyard roller coaster.
Concordia Parish man builds backyard amusement park
A Deville man was killed in a bike accident on January 23, 2022.
Deville man killed in bicycle accident
Ralauna Fells
Boyce police seeks suspect in relation to HWY 1 shooting incident
Troy Couture
Alexandria police seeking missing person Troy Couture

Latest News

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Amid Russia tensions, NATO ponders deterrence; US said to be considering options
AFD working to put out a fire at the abandoned property.
Third Street back open after AFD puts fire out at abandoned property
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Judge: Jurors can see Fla. school shooter’s Instagram photos
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
Kayla Giles
Opening arguments began Monday for trial of Kayla Giles