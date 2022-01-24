Third Street back open after AFD puts fire out at abandoned property

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department was able to put out a fire at an abandoned property on Third Street on Monday morning.

AFD blocked off parts of Third St. near University St. across from the Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church to be able to put out the fire. AFD has since cleared the scene, and Third St. is back open.

AFD told News Channel 5 that it took around 20 minutes to put out the fire at the abandoned house. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

