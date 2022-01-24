Advertisement

Tigers drop one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Texas A&M on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (17-3, 5-2 SEC) dropped one spot from No. 11 to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 24.

The Tigers played one game this past week, a 73-72 loss to the Florida Gators on Sunday, Jan. 23. Senior Khayla Pointer was the lone Tiger in double figures as she scored a career high 35 points, she finished the game shooting 11-for-27 from the field and 1-for-6 from three and was 12-for-15 from the free throw line.

LSU will stay on the road as they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: No. 11 LSU drops hard fought game to Florida 73-72

Kim Mulkey’s Tigers are joined by four other Southeastern Conference teams. South Carolina remains at No. 1 followed by Tennessee at No. 4, Georgia at No. 14, and Ole Miss at No. 24.

AP Top 25 Poll:

  1. South Carolina (17-1)
  2. Stanford (14-3)
  3. North Carolina State (18-2)
  4. Tennessee (18-1)
  5. Louisville (16-2)
  6. Indiana (14-2)
  7. Michigan (16-2)
  8. Arizona (14-2)
  9. Texas (14-3)
  10. Connecticut (11-4)
  11. Baylor (13-4)
  12. LSU (17-3)
  13. Iowa State (16-3)
  14. Georgia Tech (15-4)
  15. Georgia (15-4)
  16. BYU (15-1)
  17. Maryland (13-6)
  18. Oklahoma (16-3)
  19. Oregon (11-5)
  20. Notre Dame (14-4)
  21. Duke (13-4)
  22. Ohio State (15-3)
  23. Iowa (12-4)
  24. Ole Miss (17-2)
  25. Kansas State (15-4)

