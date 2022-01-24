Tunica-Biloxi Chief of Police Harold Pierite to be Inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame

The following has been provided by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana:

MARKSVILLE, La. (Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana ) - The Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame (LJHF) has announced that Tunica-Biloxi Police Chief Harold Pierite, Sr. will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame on June 3, 2022. Inductees are chosen based on their hard work, commitment and dedication to improving their communities and the lives of those they serve. This honor is LJHF’s greatest recognition and is given to inductees each year who serve above and beyond the call of duty on behalf of the public for justice, civil rights and the protection of the public.

“Our Tribal Police Department is a vital part of keeping our community safe and we have been grateful to have Chief Pierite at its helm,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. “He is an invaluable asset to the Tunica-Biloxi people, and we are honored that he is being recognized for his dedication to our citizens and as an outstanding figure in our parish and state’s criminal justice system.”

Chief Pierite has a long history of dedicated service of serving his community. He has been a member of the Tunica-Biloxi Police Department for more than 30 years and has served as a member of the Tunica Biloxi Tribal Council for more than 20 years. Prior to his current role as the Tunica-Biloxi Chief of Police, Pierite served as a police officer for both the Tunica-Biloxi Police as well as an Avoyelles Parish Police

Chief Pierite has worked diligently in the tribal community to ensure citizens are well cared for and safe. Under his direction, the Tunica-Biloxi Police Department offers community support events and programming to engage citizens of all ages and foster a sense of community among neighbors and relatives of the Tribe.

“I am honored and blessed to be recognized by the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chief of Police, Honorable Harold Pierite, Sr. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in service to our community and have a deep passion for serving each and every tribal citizen in our jurisdiction. The Tribal Council and my fellow officers at the Tunica-Biloxi Police Department have been extremely supportive of me during my tenure, and I could not have accomplished this without them.”

For more information on the Tunica Biloxi Tribal Police, visit - https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/tribal-info/departments/police/. For more information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit - https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/.

