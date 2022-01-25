2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer gravely wounded in a Harlem shooting that took his partner’s life has also died of his injuries.

Officer Wilbert Mora’s death was announced Tuesday by police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. He was 27.

Mora and Officer Jason Rivera were fatally wounded Friday after they were called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who needed help with her adult son.

The gunman was identified as Lashawn McNeil. Police say he threw open a bedroom door and shot the officers as they walked down a narrow hall.

A third officer shot McNeil, who died Monday.

