Advertisement

Alexandria City Council meeting to discuss 2022 festivals

FILE - The Alexandria City Council Logo
FILE - The Alexandria City Council Logo(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is set to vote on if the city will put on certain festivals this year, including the Downtown Rocks series and Alexandria River Fete.

It’s been since 2019 since these events took place in the city. They were canceled back in 2020 due to COVID-19 and last year, the council decided to not put on these festivals and instead use the money for other areas that needed it more.

The Downtown Rocks Festival usually takes place at the end of March, and Alexandria River Fete, which is one of the largest events put on by the city, is normally scheduled for the beginning of May.

We will have more from the meeting later this evening.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria woman killed in Grant Parish crash
A Deville man was killed in a bike accident on January 23, 2022.
Deville man killed in bicycle accident
Kayla Giles
Opening arguments began Monday for trial of Kayla Giles
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach

Latest News

South Grant Elementary School receives its check for the Christma Cheer Food Drive!
Christmas Cheer Food Drive results for Grant Parish
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
WATCH LIVE: Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
New 2022 Alexandria Zoo logo
Mayor Hall launches Alexandria Zoo’s 100th birthday celebration