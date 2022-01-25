Alexandria City Council meeting to discuss 2022 festivals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is set to vote on if the city will put on certain festivals this year, including the Downtown Rocks series and Alexandria River Fete.

It’s been since 2019 since these events took place in the city. They were canceled back in 2020 due to COVID-19 and last year, the council decided to not put on these festivals and instead use the money for other areas that needed it more.

The Downtown Rocks Festival usually takes place at the end of March, and Alexandria River Fete, which is one of the largest events put on by the city, is normally scheduled for the beginning of May.

We will have more from the meeting later this evening.

