Alexandria woman killed in Grant Parish crash

(Source: AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 just east of Highway 165 on January 11, 2022.

Louisiana State Police said a vehicle was traveling west on HWY 8 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another driven by Lakerielle M. Kittlin, 25. Kittlin’s vehicle caught fire as a result.

Kittlin sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. On January 24, 2022, LSP learned that Kittlin had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on January 22, 2022.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries from the incident.

