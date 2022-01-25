Christmas Cheer Food Drive results for Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying thank you to some of the top-performing schools in Grant Parish for this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive!

The top three schools in Grant Parish received a check from the Tribe on January 25, 2022. South Grant Elementary School and Georgetown High School both received their $500 checks. Grant Jr. High received their $500 check last week. The schools collected over 9,000 pounds of food combined. Overall, almost 16,000 pounds of food was collected in Grant Parish.

Georgetown High School receives its check for the Christma Cheer Food Drive! (Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)

Grant Jr. High School receives its check for the Christma Cheer Food Drive! (Source: Tunica-Biloxi Tribe)

Across all of our local parishes, schools participating in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive collected almost 162,000 pounds of food that was distributed to local families in need.

