LCU losing streak continues as they fall to Xavier, 69-65

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second game in a row, the LCU Wildcats would have to make a second-half surge to win the game. Unfortunately, they would fall short for the fourth time in a row. LCU would lose to Xavier, 65-69.

In the first half, the Wildcats defense allowed the Gold Rush to shoot 59% from the floor and 55% from the three-point line.

Kae’ron Baker led the Wildcats with 26 points, while Jordan Adebutu added 18 points, but it was nearly enough as no one else would hit double figures in points. Plus, as a team, they shoot 34% from the floor and 25% from behind the arc.

The paint was dominated by Xavier even though both teams would manage to grab 36 rebounds. LCU would give 34 points in the paint, and they only scored 16 points.

The Wildcats will have a chance to end this four-game losing streak on Thursday against Jarvis Christian College at home.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.