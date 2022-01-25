The losing streak continues for the Lady Wildcats as they fall to Xavier 57-55

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Lady LCU Wildcats would lose to Xavier on January 24, 2022, 57-55, making it three straight losses, all in conference play.

The Wildcats didn’t shoot well from behind the arc, hitting only 22% of their shots from three.

Kieyoomia Benally finished as the leading scorer for LCU with 18 points, while Miya McKinney had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Even though the Wildcats managed to move the ball around and dish out 16 assists, they turned over the ball 19 times and that led to 12 points for Xavier.

LCU bench didn’t do much in that loss, only helping with four points while Xavier added 16 points off the bench.

The Wildcats will get another shot to shake off this losing streak Thursday at home against Jarvis Christian College.

