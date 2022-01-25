Rapides corrections officer accused of bringing contraband into jail

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish deputy corrections officer has been arrested and fired after an investigation into the introduction of contraband into an RPSO Corrections Facility.

On Monday, January 24, 2022, RPSO received word of contraband being smuggled into Detention Center 3, which is located on John Allison Drive in Alexandria.

RPSO later identified Christopher Hall, 22, as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his home. RPSO later arrested him after collecting evidence at his home.

Hall was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on criminal conspiracy, possession of CDS I, taking contraband to and from a penal institution and malfeasance in office. He was released on January 25, 2022, on an $80,500 bond.

Sheriff Mark Wood had this to say following the arrest:

“An arrest like this tarnishes all of the hard work and dedication our deputies provide the public every day. Our administration will hold ourselves and our employees to the highest of standards and behavior like this will not be tolerated.”

Hall had been with RPSO since 2019.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

