RPSB celebrates School Board Recognition Month

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:

January is School Board Recognition Month and the Rapides Parish School Board is honored to celebrate its school board members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students.

“Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell said. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools. The Rapides Parish board is responsible for an annual budget of more than $366 million, more than 22,000 students and more than 40 schools.

“School boards are essential to a strong public education system,” said Louisiana School Boards Association (LSBA) Executive Director Janet Pope. “They provide the local governance and oversight that makes it possible for school districts to serve students, including establishing a strategic plan, adopting policies, approving a budget and selecting and evaluating a superintendent. It’s fitting that we celebrate them in Januarys as their leadership is key to the success of every school district in Louisiana.”

LSBA Board President Patricia Russo echoed those same thoughts.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to honor our school board members and let the communities they serve know about their many contributions,” Russo said.

The most recent accomplishments and honors under the school board’s leadership include the Models of Excellence award from the Louisiana Department of Education for the Pre-Educator Pathway Program and Phoenix Magnet Elementary being named the number one elementary school in Louisiana by the U.S. News and World Report. A proclamation honoring the school board members was given during the January 5, 2022 school board meeting.

Board members serving in Rapides Parish are: Mr. Wilton Barrios Jr. for District A, Mr. Steve Berry for District B, Mr. Mark Dryden for District C, Mr. Willard B. McCall for District D, Dr. Stephen Chapman for District E, Ms. Linda Burgess for District F, Mr. Keith Breazeale for District G, Mr. Darrell Rodriquez for District H and Mrs. Sandra Franklin for District I. Dr. Chapman serves as the Board’s President and McCall severs as the Board’s Vice President.

Learn more about the school board service at lsba.com.

