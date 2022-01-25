Advertisement

Steelers interested in Saints DB coach to fill defensive coordinator job, says NFL insider

New Orleans Saints secondary coach Kris Richard reacts to a call during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints secondary coach Kris Richard reacts to a call during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL insider Ian Rapaport is reporting that the Pittsburg Steelers are interested in Saints DB coach Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Prior to his lone season with the black and gold in 2021, Richard coached the defensive backs in Dallas from 2018 to 2019. Prior to that, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks where his defenses ranked first in points allowed for the 2015 season, third in 2016, and thirteenth in 2017.

