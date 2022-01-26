APD seeking help in locating burglary suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a commercial burglary that happened on Nov. 18, 2021.

Laiklyn Pennock, 26, is wanted in connection with a charge of simple burglary. She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 105 pounds. She has a noticeable scar on her right cheek/jawbone and often wears a wig to disguise herself.

If anyone knows the location of this suspect or has any information that would help solve any other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD at (318) 441-5099.

