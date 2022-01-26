APD seeks help in locating home invasion suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion that happened on January 18, 2022.

Vince Turner, 37, is wanted in connection with a charge of stalking and home invasion. He is described as being 5′6″ tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He is known to frequent the East and West Sycamore area.

If anyone knows the location of this suspect or has any information that would help solve any other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD at (318) 441-5099.

