Advertisement

Charles Mayeux appeals bond increase

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Charles Mayeux, the man charged with the 2015 murder of his wife, Shelly Mayeux, has filed an appeal to have his bond reduced.

Mayeux is currently awaiting a new trial after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out his 2017 conviction and sentence after an order requiring unanimous jury verdicts.

On Dec. 14, 2021, Avoyelles Parish Judge William Bennett agreed to drop two charges that Mayeux was never convicted of, aggravated arson and obstruction of justice, but raised Mayeux’s bond to $500,000.

Now, Mayeux has filed an appeal to have his bond reduced to its original amount.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria woman killed in Grant Parish crash
Christopher Hall
Rapides corrections officer accused of bringing contraband into jail
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Day 2 of Kayla Giles trial: Judge Beard denies defense’s motion for a mistrial
Johnathan Sykes
Missing Person: Have you seen Johnathan Sykes?
Kayla Giles
Opening arguments began Monday for trial of Kayla Giles

Latest News

Charles Mayeux appeals bond increase
Man charged with the murder of Courtney Coco filed motion to quash case in Rapides Parish
David Anthony Burns
Man charged with the murder of Courtney Coco filed motion to quash case in Rapides Parish
Frank O'Hunter Park in Alexandria, La.
Should the football field at Frank O’Hunter Park be opened for free to the public?