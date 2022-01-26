Charles Mayeux appeals bond increase

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Charles Mayeux, the man charged with the 2015 murder of his wife, Shelly Mayeux, has filed an appeal to have his bond reduced.

Mayeux is currently awaiting a new trial after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out his 2017 conviction and sentence after an order requiring unanimous jury verdicts.

On Dec. 14, 2021, Avoyelles Parish Judge William Bennett agreed to drop two charges that Mayeux was never convicted of, aggravated arson and obstruction of justice, but raised Mayeux’s bond to $500,000.

Now, Mayeux has filed an appeal to have his bond reduced to its original amount.

