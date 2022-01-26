Advertisement

Claudia Triche memorial scholarship honors former department chair

NSU's former department chair in social work, Claudia Triche.
NSU's former department chair in social work, Claudia Triche.(NSU)
By Northwestern State University
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Friends and family of the late Dr. Claudia Moore Triche, former chair of the Department of Social Work at Northwestern State University, established a scholarship in her memory that will benefit a student pursuing a degree in social work.

Triche was a native of Shreveport who graduated from NSU with a degree in social work in 1970. She attended Louisiana State University, earning a Master’s of Social Work degree in 1972 and Licensed Clinical Social Worker certification in 1973. She began her tenure on faculty at NSU in 1974 as the director of field internships for the Department of Social Work, later to become professor and chair of the department.

While educating hundreds of students, Triche successfully opened and operated her own private practice, Counseling Services Incorporated. She was also a contract social worker for the Veterans Affairs Office assisting Vietnam veterans for over three decades. In addition to her work in higher education and Veteran Affairs, she advocated for thousands of children, families and individuals. She spent her leisure time on Cane River Lake with her family. She retired from NSU as Professor Emeritus in 2013 after 39 years of service. She lost her battle with Glioblastoma (brain cancer) Jan. 9, 2020, and is remembered for her dignity and grace while living a life of humility.

The Claudia Triche Memorial Scholarship in Social Work was created to honor her lifelong achievements. Gifts can be mailed to Office of University Advancement, 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71497. Online gifts may be made at http://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/donations/claudia-triche-memorial-scholarship/.

Copyright 2022 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria woman killed in Grant Parish crash
Christopher Hall
Rapides corrections officer accused of bringing contraband into jail
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Day 2 of Kayla Giles trial: Judge Beard denies defense’s motion for a mistrial
Johnathan Sykes
Missing Person: Have you seen Johnathan Sykes?
Kayla Giles
Opening arguments began Monday for trial of Kayla Giles

Latest News

Should the football field at Frank O’Hunter Park be opened for free to the public?
Poster for short film "Policing Joy," directed by NSU alumna Tracey Renee Davis.
NSU alumnae win Facebook SEEN and Blackhouse Foundation filmmaking grant competition
NSU announces the schedule for its Spring 2022 ceremonies.
NSU Spring 2022 Commencement will be May 11-12
Charles Mayeux appeals bond increase