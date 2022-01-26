Claudia Triche memorial scholarship honors former department chair

The following information has been provided by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Friends and family of the late Dr. Claudia Moore Triche, former chair of the Department of Social Work at Northwestern State University, established a scholarship in her memory that will benefit a student pursuing a degree in social work.

Triche was a native of Shreveport who graduated from NSU with a degree in social work in 1970. She attended Louisiana State University, earning a Master’s of Social Work degree in 1972 and Licensed Clinical Social Worker certification in 1973. She began her tenure on faculty at NSU in 1974 as the director of field internships for the Department of Social Work, later to become professor and chair of the department.

While educating hundreds of students, Triche successfully opened and operated her own private practice, Counseling Services Incorporated. She was also a contract social worker for the Veterans Affairs Office assisting Vietnam veterans for over three decades. In addition to her work in higher education and Veteran Affairs, she advocated for thousands of children, families and individuals. She spent her leisure time on Cane River Lake with her family. She retired from NSU as Professor Emeritus in 2013 after 39 years of service. She lost her battle with Glioblastoma (brain cancer) Jan. 9, 2020, and is remembered for her dignity and grace while living a life of humility.

The Claudia Triche Memorial Scholarship in Social Work was created to honor her lifelong achievements. Gifts can be mailed to Office of University Advancement, 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71497. Online gifts may be made at http://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/donations/claudia-triche-memorial-scholarship/.

