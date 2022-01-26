LCU picking up commitments from local standouts

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Heading into his third season at the helm of the LCU program, Head Coach Drew Maddox is looking to improve on his 4-7 a year ago in the team’s first season in the NAIA.

Ahead of national signing day, Coach Maddox has already picked up some big commitments from some local products.

Last week, Rosepine’s Cole Donahue announced on Twitter that he would be staying local to play for the Wildcats.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athlete career at Louisiana Christian University. Thank you to everyone who has helped me become the man I am today. #LCU #GOWILDCATS @drewmaddox8 @coachteg @bradley_ducote pic.twitter.com/fP0tFumAks — Cole Donahue (@ColeDonahue_) January 22, 2022

In his senior season with the Eagles, Donahue caught 31 passes for 653 yards and seven touchdowns.

Grant’s Connor Agosto will also be staying close to home to play under Coach Maddox.

Due to injuries, Agosto filled in as both a middle linebacker and a running back for the Cougars this past season. His versatility on both sides of the ball helped him earn the ACA Athlete of the Week award.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.