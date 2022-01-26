Advertisement

LCU picking up commitments from local standouts

LCU taking the field
LCU taking the field(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Heading into his third season at the helm of the LCU program, Head Coach Drew Maddox is looking to improve on his 4-7 a year ago in the team’s first season in the NAIA.

Ahead of national signing day, Coach Maddox has already picked up some big commitments from some local products.

Last week, Rosepine’s Cole Donahue announced on Twitter that he would be staying local to play for the Wildcats.

In his senior season with the Eagles, Donahue caught 31 passes for 653 yards and seven touchdowns.

Grant’s Connor Agosto will also be staying close to home to play under Coach Maddox.

Due to injuries, Agosto filled in as both a middle linebacker and a running back for the Cougars this past season. His versatility on both sides of the ball helped him earn the ACA Athlete of the Week award.

